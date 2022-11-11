Banned driver left seriously injured passenger in crashed stolen car

A Warrnambool man was observed covered in blood and attempting to leave the scene of a crash that left a passenger with serious injuries.
Leigh Rodgers, 39, was unlicensed when he crashed a stolen car into a tree near Port Fairy on August 24, 2020.
Emergency services were called to the scene but Rodgers walked away before their arrival, failing to assist a seriously injured passenger.
He pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court last Friday to theft of a motor vehicle, failing to render assistance and driving-related offences.
The court heard that in the moments after the crash, Rodgers spoke to owners of a nearby farming property, who reported the man appeared "pretty anxious" and didn't want to hang around.
Rodgers told the owners there was no one else in the car and that he wasn't driving.
The man was covered in blood, he had a gash on his forehead and there was a dent inside the car which indicated he likely hit his head.
The female passenger was trapped in the car and was later airlifted to hospital with spinal injuries, including a fractured vertebrae. She required a spinal fusion.
There was no evidence to show Rodgers reasonably knew a serious injury had been caused at the time of the collision.
Police later contacted the owner of the crashed vehicle who said he lent it to a man residing at the Port Fairy caravan park.
That man woke up to several phone calls from concerned people who had observed the crashed car.
He then noticed the vehicle had been stolen.
The court heard the crash happened less than a month after Rodgers was involved in a multi-person brawl at Gateway Plaza.
He pleaded guilty in the same court to affray.
Rodgers was sentenced on all of the offending on Friday.
He was placed on a 12-month community correction order with 100 hours of community work.
His licence was disqualified for four months.
The court heard the affray matter in July 2020 saw Rodgers attend the plaza where there was a verbal exchange with Jason King, 50, now of Horsham, and a teenager at 12.20pm.
Rodgers shirt-fronted King before the pair adopted a fighting stance.
The court heard there was then an all-in brawl with multiple punches thrown.
King held Rodgers down and struck him to the head, only stopping when someone intervened.
The court heard the fight happened in front of about 60 people, with parents shielding their kids, shop staff running away and elderly people taking evasive action to avoid being hurt.
The men were identified on CCTV footage of the incident.
Rodgers attended the Warrnambool police station on July 13, he said he walked passed the men and they tried to "stir me to try and get me back to jail".
He said it was all a bit of a blur but he wasn't there to inflict injuries.
He also said he wished to apologise to all the mums and kids at the plaza.
King pleaded guilty in May. He was convicted, fined $800 and placed on a 15-month therapeutic correction order.
The teenager was placed on a good behaviour bond.
