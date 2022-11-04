The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council Annual Report: What the organisation did and didn't achieve in 2021-2022

By Jessica Greenan
November 4 2022 - 3:25pm
Corangamite Shire deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady has thanked staff for persevering during what was an "uphill" battle to achieve the goals set out in its 2021-2022 Action Plan.

Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady says she's "really proud" the council delivered 85 per cent of its priorities despite challenging conditions which kiboshed proposals including free wifi in all its towns.

