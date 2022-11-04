Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady says she's "really proud" the council delivered 85 per cent of its priorities despite challenging conditions which kiboshed proposals including free wifi in all its towns.
Corangamite Shire Council has released its 2021-2022 Annual Report and with it the completion rate of 87 actions and 68 key initiatives which formed its five-themed Annual Action Plan.
Cr Conheady said the organisation "did well" considering a shortage of suppliers, staff and materials.
"I'm actually really proud of the rate of completed actions we achieved in an environment that was challenged by COVID fallout and then the new challenges which emerged post-lockdowns in the form of staffing and recruitment shortages, contractor and supply availability and rising costs," she said.
"They really did make achieving our goals much more challenging and harder than they'd otherwise be.
"That did lead to some deferrals of actions we had in mind for the year ending 2022 and some resourcing and actions were unfunded, so I feel that we did well."
Theme One: A connected community
It was a lack of funding which saw three of the 17 actions left incomplete under the first strategy which aimed to better connect residents across the shire through initiatives which boosted both digital and mobile phone coverage and road network connectivity.
Major achievements included investing $7 million and resurfacing 73 kilometres of local roads and adopting the ten-year Asset Plan which guides how the council will manage more than $0.64 billion of infrastructure and property assets.
But the council failed to secure additional funding for road upgrades other than the Roads to Recovery Program. A lack of funding also meant a proposed pilot project for a place-based approach to community transport did not go ahead.
Meanwhile, the council decided not to pursue a left-field proposal to install free wifi in all shire towns.
Theme Two: A thriving community
Eighteen of 25 actions under this theme - which aimed to buoy the economic and social vibrancy of the shire - were completed.
Councillors adopted a residential land review for Camperdown, Cobden and Terang, prepared and released the draft Cobden Structure Plan and were successful in attracting $2.28 million for the Unlocking Housing projects in Timboon and Simpson.
But COVID-19 meant the creation of both an Economic Prosperity Framework and an Investment Attraction Prospectus were delayed until 2022-2023, while the council also failed to start the Creative Industries Strategy as planned.
The council also did not develop podcasts to promote and showcase the agriculture industry and small towns as hoped. That was delayed until 2022-2023.
Creating a sustainable agri-industries strategy was carried forward to 2022- 2023 due to difficulties recruiting a strategic planner to undertake the project.
Work on the Twelve Apostles Trail project continues, with a link from Timboon to Port Campbell expected to be complete in 2022-2023.
Council staff were disappointed construction did not begin on the Port Campbell Town Centre Project due to two unsuccessful attempts to attract a suitable works tender. A Project Manager has been appointed to oversee the first package of works.
Theme three: A healthy, active and resilient community
All 11 actions were completed, including providing the South West Healthcare vaccination clinic in Camperdown with extra staff and developing and adopting the Municipal Public Health and Wellbeing Plan 2021-2025.
Theme four: Improving our environment
Just one of the 11 actions was left incomplete under this strategy which aimed to improve the agriculture and tourism sector by supporting the environmental health of the shire.
The council invested heavily in weed control, advocated for better strategic direction on renewable energy and created a reference group for the Landfill Gas Management Project.
But it had no luck in securing funds for emissions reduction strategies.
Theme five: Community leadership
Nineteen of the 23 actions were completed under this final strategy, which focused on ensuring an ethical and financially-strong council.
That included adopting the Financial Plan 2021-2031 and developing an ICT Strategy in collaboration with both Moyne Shire and Warrnambool City Council to set the strategic direction for the next five years.
While it did not establish a Joint Venture entity for the purpose of implementing the RCTP initiative, work is being finalised to enter into and establish an unincorporated joint venture for the purpose of operating the South West Councils ICT Alliance.
Its purpose is to implement and operate a shared service platform in-line with a business case that was funded by $4.5 million through the Victorian Government's Rural Council Transformation Program.
The council did not complete a Fraud Risk Assessment which was delayed due to staff turnover and carried over to 2022-2023.
It also did not complete - but started - developing a new Contract Management Framework. Updating the Tools of Engagement Framework was delayed until 2022-23, while safety training was deferred to the Works Department due to COVID-19 and density limits.
Despite the challenges, councillor Conheady thanked staff for persevering during what was an "uphill" battle.
"The pressures I've mentioned haven't gone away and they'll continue to challenge our ability to deliver services and to complete projects," she said.
"Further pressures are coming to the fore in the planning arena with multiple renewable energy projects prospecting in the shire with potential for over concentration and adverse impacts.
"We've got a bit to deal with in front of us but I have to say for the 2021-2022 year I'm really pleased with what has been achieved."
