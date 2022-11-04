The Standard
Police tell tradies, packing up tools is easier than having to replace them

By Andrew Thomson
November 4 2022 - 12:05pm
Battery operated power tools stolen from home under construction

A dozen battery operated power tools have been stolen from a home under construction in Skene Street, central Warrnambool.

