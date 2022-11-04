Battery operated power tools stolen from home under construction

A dozen battery operated power tools have been stolen from a home under construction in Skene Street, central Warrnambool.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the AEG power tools were removed overnight on Wednesday, between 4pm Wednesday and 8am Thursday.
Offenders gained entry to the house via a garage without a door and entered the dwelling which was not at lock-up stage.
The dozen AEG battery operated power tools, worth about $6000, were stolen.
Detective Senior Constable Ryan requested that anyone with information about the theft contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"We're also strongly recommending builders and tradesmen do not leave their tools in homes not at lock-up stage," he said.
"It's dangerous to leave tools in homes under construction that are even at lock-up stage.
"During daylight offenders can observe those homes under construction and then return under the cover of darkness to steal tools left unattended.
"We understand it's problematic to pack up tools at the end of every work day, but it's more problematic to turn up at work, find them stolen and then to go and have to replace them," he said.
