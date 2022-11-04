CONNECTIONS of star Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu have the five-year-old running for a potentially huge pay day at Flemington on Saturday.
Tuvalu lines up for astute trainer Lindsey Smith in the $3 million Champions Mile. A win would see the lightly raced five-year-old pick up a $1 million bonus for his owners following victory in last month's Toorak Handicap.
Smith played down the chances of Tuvalu, who will be ridden by Jarrod Fry, winning the group one classic over 1600 metres.
"It's a top class field in the Champions Mile," he told The Standard. "It's exciting to have a runner in one of the big features on the last day of the carnival.
MORE SPORT:
"They're not easy races to win at that level but we'll give it our best shot. We're running against the big guns like Private Eye, Cascadian, Mr Brightside, My Oberon and Alligator Blood at weight-for-age.
"It's a bloody good field. We're having a real throw at the stumps but we had to have a crack after winning the Toorak. I know Tuvalu will give it his best shot. He just puts in a 100 per cent into his races. He's a courageous horse who has given great enjoyment to his owners."
Tuvalu is an $11 hope in early betting markets for the Champions Mile which is one of three group one races on the final day of Flemington's four day carnival. Star sprinter Nature Strip is top weight for the $3 million Champions Sprint while Anamoe will try to back-up from his Cox Plate victory in the $3 million Champions Stakes.
Shane Jackson and Symon Wilde are other Warrnambool trainers who have runners on Saturday's nine race program. Jackson saddles up Adelaide Ace. Shuriken and Sirileo Miss are Wilde's runners. Melbourne Cup winning trainer Ciaron Maher, who started his career in Warrnambool has numerous runners including Bella Nipotina in the Champions Sprint.
