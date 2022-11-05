Huge decision for councillors on saleyards

Dear valued subscriber,
Warrnambool City Council councillors face a legacy vote on Monday night on the future of the Warrnambool saleyards.
With proposed capital works of $5.66 million and ongoing maintenance of about $4 million on the council table, the future of the yards will be the key decision made by this council during its term.
There are strong arguments for and against and it's been a polarising topic in the community.
The main problem is a lack of maintenance and council investment at the yards since the last decision on the South West Victoria Livestock Exchange in 2010.
South-west stock agents, associated businesses and users say the yards are a cornerstone of the region's agricultural industry and a vital community meeting place.
But the business case for the yards to remain open is full of holes.
The city council runs a number of facilities that lose money - the airport at Mailors Flat, Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village, the art gallery and AquaZone spring to mind. These facilities leave the council with a deficit of millions of dollars at the start of each financial year.
Some of those services are seen as vital - not only for the Warrnambool community but for the region, with users coming from across the south-west, not just the city.
But, there are strong arguments for council to get out of the saleyards business which was opened at its current site in 1970.
The collapse of a concrete walkway in October 2020 was the latest trigger point prompting discussion.
WorkSafe ordered a review and engineers found almost every structure at the saleyards was at least partially corroded.
The proposed $5.66 million in capital works only covers an expansion of the roof. Other upgrades are needed - soft flooring, replacement of rails and fittings, new loading ramps - there's little that doesn't need a significant cash injection.
The councillors will have to consider exactly how much needs to be spent to update a 50-year-old facility.
WorkSafe has now charged the council after the walkway collapse and it faces a maximum fine of $1.5 million.
In terms of community and agricultural support there's no doubt the yards can justifiably stay open, but require an investment of $10 million plus.
A petition with more than 1500 signatures is urging councillors to keep the yards.
It's also a vital social point for farmers to meet once a week, off-farm.
However, from a purely financial viewpoint, the argument to keep the yards is hard for a cash-strapped council to agree with.
There was a clean sweep of councillors at the 2020 election - no previous councillor survived the carnage and seven new faces were elected. The councillors were voted in on a platform of no rate rises, cheaper parking, removal of pedestrian crossings and transparency and unity.
They have achieved questionable results on each of those topics - rates have risen, the pedestrian crossings are staying, on-street parking fees have increased.
This vote will be the council's legacy - and city residents will be awaiting the decision on Monday night. Whatever the outcome, it will be a divisive decision.
Winslow export Ciaron Maher made history this week.
An emotional Maher, who won his first Melbourne Cup in the same year he took out his sixth Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase, described the win of his imported stallion Gold Trip in the race that stops a nation as an incredible experience.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, took out the 162nd running of Australia's most famous race with jockey Mark Zahra aboard Gold Trip while stablemate High Emocean, with Warrnambool jockey Teo Nugent aboard, ran third.
Eileen Maher called on divine intervention for her son to train his first Melbourne Cup winner on Tuesday.
Mrs Maher was trackside with her husband John.
"I had my rosary beads in my pocket and kept on saying my prayers," she told The Standard.
A farmer clawback class action against dairy processor Fonterra has been settled at mediation for $25 million.
Warrnambool line passengers will travel to Melbourne and back for less than $10 and get two extra weekend services if the Labor Government is re-elected this month.
Weather records have been broken in the south-west with Warrnambool experiencing its wettest October.
Warrnambool was drenched with 160.6mm of rain during October - the highest since the Bureau of Meteorology started recording weather at the airport 24 years ago.
A Koroit couple has come out of retirement to take over the iconic Mickey Bourke's hotel saying they miss the people and pub life.
Peter and Janet Archbold have been running pubs in the south-west and across Melbourne for 40 years.
The search for a chief executive officer to lead Warrnambool City Council has begun - a process that could cost up to $50,000.
More than 100 residents have braved the rain to gather at the city's Civic Green in honour of Cassius Turvey who was allegedly murdered in Perth last month.
Last week The Standard gave subscribers the chance to win tickets to yesterday's Port Fairy show.
The lucky winners were: Emily Dougherty, Glenda Ewing, Cate Hocking, Karen McAlister and Allesha Gardner.
Photographer Sean McKenna took the picturesque snap (above) of Middle Island this week, covered in beautiful purple blooms.
Don't forget to check out some other stories that made headlines this week, below.
Until next week,
Rachael Houlihan, deputy editor, The Standard
