A Warrnambool family has expressed their gratitude after community members rallied to support them.
Jo and Chris Clarke's eight-year-old son Thomas suffers from aplastic anemia and is in the Royal Children's Hospital after undergoing a bone marrow transplant.
Incredibly, his older sister Amy, 10, donated bone marrow to her younger sibling.
Thomas is recovering well after the transplant, which he underwent on September 29, but he will need to stay in hospital for some time to get regular check-ups.
Mrs Clarke and her husband, who also have a seven-year-old daughter Kathryn, are doing all they can to ensure the needs of all their children are met during this tough time.
"We are currently swapping weekly so we can have time at home with the girls and work," Mrs Clarke said.
"We are getting help from our parents and the community.
"My workplace is being very flexible with my hours to help support us as well."
Mrs Clarke said she and her husband had been blown away by the support they had received from community members.
St John's Primary School in Dennington, where Thomas is a student, held a crazy hair day and students raised $700.
In addition to this a GoFundMe page has been started to help the couple cover the cost of fuel and travel.
"It takes so much pressure off us as a family. Between the fuel, groceries and everyday bills this will really help us out," Mrs Clarke said.
"This really shows us how supportive our community can be."
Mrs Clarke said Thomas will be allowed to reside in BMDI House - which offers accommodation for patients - in a few weeks.
"He has to stay within 40 kilometres of hospital until his immune system is a bit stronger," Mrs Clarke said.
"He also has to make daily visits back to the Royal Children's Hospital for testing."
Mrs Clarke said Thomas was looking forward to returning home.
He misses playing with lego and jumping on the trampoline.
Mrs Clarke said she was extremely proud of Amy for donating bone marrow to Thomas.
"Amy recovered quickly from surgery and we are very proud of how brave and strong she has been through this process," she said.
