The Warrnambool racing community is in mourning following the passing of a Premier Speedway pioneer.
John 'Jack' Brittain passed away on Monday at the age of 97, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the sport he loved.
Brittain was a founding member of the Premier Speedway Club in 1958 - originally Warrnambool Hot Rod Club - and was also the founding president, serving from 1958 to 1966. He was a life member of the club.
Cars were a big part of his life as he also worked as a motor mechanic.
He was married to Elsie (deceased) with whom he had a daughter - Valerie.
Lifelong speedway fan Jean Burley first got to know Brittain through her husband Charlie Burley - also one of the founding members of the Warrnambool Hot Rod Club.
Charlie completed his apprenticeship under Brittain at A E Begley and Son (car dealers) and in later years went to work for him.
They remained friends from then on.
Jean remembers Jack as a "great bloke".
"He would do anything for anybody," she said.
"He had a very kind and gentle nature. He was very good. He would help anyone at any time.
"In saying that he was also a very hard worker. He worked very hard to establish his business.
"He was just an all-round good bloke. He'll be sadly missed around the town."
During his younger days Brittain was a fierce speedway competitor in his eight-cylinder Oldsmobile known as Tiny Tot.
Jean said what stood out to her was he was very "safety conscious".
"Everything was safety," she said.
"There was no doing the wrong thing. Premier Speedway has always been known for safety and it's even got awards in the speedway world for that."
Brittain was heavily involved in the club when the Speedway moved from the Warrnambool racecourse to Allansford in 1970.
Jean said it was then his focus turned to vintage vehicles, although he still remained a part of Premier Speedway, attending events right up until last year along with Valerie.
Brittain is a life and founding member of the Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club - founded in 1973 - and was a member for almost 50 years.
He was president for eight years, on the committee for an extra 12 years and spent 45 years as the club's federation representative.
He had three vintage cars of his own - a 1916 Fiat, a 1923 Fiat and a 1958 Chevrolet Biscayne.
Warrnambool and District Historical Vehicle Club committee member Natalie Serra spoke highly of Brittain's manners and said he was a "gentleman".
"(He was) always very formal at meetings," she said. "He always addressed me as madam secretary and Mrs Serra so it was always a very respectful and gentlemanly way of addressing people."
Outside of his work with cars, Brittain was a member of the Warrnambool Freemasons Lodge.
The Premier Speedway Facebook page posted a tribute to Brittain on Thursday night, with messages of support pouring in from followers.
"Thank you Jack for your contribution to the Premier Speedway Club. Our thoughts are with the Brittain family," the tribute concluded.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
