Man to stand trial over alleged rape of sex worker

A Pakenham man accused of raping and robbing a Warrnambool sex worker has been committed to stand trial.
Jerome Gabriel, 22, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week for a two-day committal hearing.
He was charged in January with rape, aggravated burglary, false imprisonment, theft and recklessly causing injury.
Police previously alleged the tradesman was staying in Warrnambool for work when he contacted a female sex worker in January.
He attended a private residence in Warrnambool's CBD and allegedly assaulted, raped and robbed the 52-year-old complainant.
The court heard from a number of witnesses this week, including the accused victim, neighbours, expert witnesses and attending police members.
The complainant's evidence was heard in closed court.
Warrnambool police Detective Senior Constable David Hugheson said told the court he was on call for the city's sexual offences and child abuse investigation team when he was called to the private residence in January.
He said police had previously received at least three anonymous reports of the premises being used as an illegal brothel.
Detective Senior Constable Hugheson agreed he had previously charged the complainant and another woman with offences relating to illegal sex work in Warrnambool over a five month period.
He said it was his understanding the complainant had a licence to operate as a sex worker but she was not permitted to work from the Warrnambool CBD building.
The two women were on Monday placed on a diversion, a program that allows offenders to avoid a criminal record.
During the committal a neighbour, who lived above the complainant at the time of the alleged offending, said he was in bed but not asleep when he heard screaming in the early hours of the morning.
He said he heard a bang before the complainant ran upstairs.
The witness told the court he was living with a man who knew the complainant and the pair started talking in what he believed was Mandarin.
But that man told the court he couldn't speak a second language.
He said when the complainant entered the room she was injured, she told him about the alleged assault robbery, but he didn't find out about the alleged rape until he read it in the news.
On Thursday Magistrate Peter Mellas said the case had sufficient evidence for a jury and Mr Gabriele was committed for trial.
He will face a directions hearing on December 3.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
