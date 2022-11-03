The Standard
Pakenham man faces two-day committal in Warrnambool Magistrate Court

Updated November 4 2022 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
Man to stand trial over alleged rape of sex worker

A Pakenham man accused of raping and robbing a Warrnambool sex worker has been committed to stand trial.

