Moyne Shire tourist economy rockets past pre-COVID levels

By Ben Silvester
Updated November 4 2022 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
Visitor spending is up nearly 60 per cent in Moyne Shire in the first half of 2022, compared to the same time in 2019, hitting $49 million from January to July. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Moyne Shire visitor economy has roared back after a COVID-interrupted two years, soaring beyond pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022.

