The Moyne Shire visitor economy has roared back after a COVID-interrupted two years, soaring beyond pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022.
SpendMap data tracking transactions throughout the shire showed visitors spent $49 million between January and July 2022, up nearly 60 per cent compared with the same period in 2019.
Visitor spending was well down in 2020, with just $29m in transactions recorded in the first six months of the year. That ticked up to $47m in 2021, despite major tourist draw cards like the Port Fairy Folk Festival being cancelled and Koroit Irish Festival running with strict capacity limits.
The data showed 2020 was by far the toughest year for local businesses, with discretionary spending plummeting.
Spending at cafes, restaurants and retail was down nearly $3m in April 2020 compared with the same time in 2019. Local businesses lost millions across the shire for much of 2020, but started recovering as tourist cash started flowing back in at the tail end of the year.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said the figures were fantastic and the council had played a key role in the recovery.
"We went into the pandemic determined to support our local businesses, particularly hospitality and tourism which bore the brunt of restrictions," he said.
"Through our promotional programs and incentives like Love Local Moyne and securing back- to-back wins in the Victoria Top Tourism Town Awards, we have kept the region at the front of mind and helped drive this strong recovery."
Most visitors to Moyne came from neighbouring cities like Warrnambool, Portland, Hamilton and Horsham, with Warrnambool making up 30 per cent of outside spending.
Cr Smith said the future looked bright and businesses deserved congratulations for making it through a tough period.
"It's great to see the shire rebound from the pandemic in such positive ways, and I want to commend the residents and businesses who have helped promote the region as an attractive place to visit, stay, play and enjoy," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
