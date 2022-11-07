Sharp spike in extortion involving intimate images

South-west police are reporting a sharp spike in online sexual exploitation involving intimate images and young men.
Sergeant Brendan Butland, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said half-a-dozen cases had been reported in the past month ranging in value from $500 to several thousand dollars.
He said young men in particular were vulnerable because they did not comprehend that such activities could be so organised and appear legitimate.
"We're seeing a significant increase in sex extortion, particularly involving youths and young men, some aged into their 20s," he said.
"These young men are being targeted, it's generally teenage boys being targeted, by adult males purporting to be females."
Sergeant Butland said the young men were befriended on social media applications such as Snapchat and Instagram.
"The offenders are striking up conversations which eventually leads to them requesting intimate images," he said.
"Once those intimate images are received, they send a message demanding a transfer of money into a bank account with the threat if that does not happen the images will be released online to family and friends.
"We've had at least half-a-dozen cases in the past month and that's only what's being reported. Many cases are reported to cyber crime and that can take some weeks to come through to us."
The investigator said many victims would transferred money in the first instance hoping that the matter would go away, but almost immediately there would be another demand.
"Our advice is don't send intimate images to a person you do not personally know," he said.
"Better still just don't take or send any intimate images.
"The offenders are taking screenshots on Snapchat to retain the images.
"It more than likely involved overseas organised crime. They cast a very wide net, these operations are like call centres.
"The money is forwarded to an Australian bank account and then almost immediately transferred overseas. It quickly disappears."
Sergeant Butland said other victims' bank accounts were used to transfer the extorted money, sometimes with the promise of getting shares in crypto currency.
Any victim of such scams is requested to immediately contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Warrnambool police sex offences and child abuse investigation team unit commander, Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, said there had been instances in the region of explicit images leading to extorting for money.
"We are not just talking about children, particularly teenage boys, being coerced into producing explicit images, but also adults," he said.
"Once you are friends with someone on social media, it is very easy for someone to identify your partner, friends and work colleagues.
"That knowledge can open up an opportunity for those with a criminal intent to use those connections against you."
Senior Sergeant Asenjo said all social media users needed to watch who they connected with, especially people they did not know personally.
He advised to not share intimate images with anyone, even people that were trusted or even a person with whom they shared an intimate relationship.
"In a completely innocent scenario, what happens if you share an intimate image with someone you love and they lose their mobile telephone," he said.
"If that phone is hacked and opened then someone you did not intend to have access to those images does have access and those images can be used against you for nefarious purposes.
"Simply don't do it. If you create the images then they exist and may never go away.
"Don't create the images because they can be used for exploitation in many different ways."
Statewide police are urging parents and children to be aware of online safety following a marked increase in the reporting of online child sexual exploitation.
Detectives from the Victorian Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team (JACET), which is comprised of both Victoria Police and Australian Federal Police investigators, are urging parents to have age-appropriate conversations with their child around personal safety online and what to do if they find themselves in a situation that makes them feel uncomfortable.
Police have received reports from at least 100 families of instances where offenders are coercing children - particularly teenage males - into producing explicit images before extorting them for money.
Most commonly, offenders engage victims through chat based social media platforms, often purporting to be a young girl of a similar age to those they are targeting.
Offenders establish a rapport with their victims, often flattering them or pretending they're in some of kind of relationship, before sending what they suggest are intimate images of themselves.
They'll then coerce their victims into sending sexualised personal images back.
Once they've received the images, the offender threatens to on-share the content with friends and family of the victim, making demands for money, gift cards or cryptocurrency.
Even if the demands are met, the offenders will still distribute the images.
In many instances it appears offenders are not known to the victims and are predominantly based offshore.
In some cases, the victims are children as young as 14 years old.
If you are subject to any type of concerning behaviour like this online, we would urge you to contact police and discuss the circumstances.
Detective Acting Inspector Carla McIntyre said anyone who contacted police would be supported and treated with respect, courtesy and dignity.
She said it was believed the matters were under reported and that could be for a range of reasons, including fear or embarrassment, and sometimes feeling unsure if an offence has occurred or if they will be believed.
The detective said Victoria Police was committed to investigating these matters and holding offenders to account.
"If you are a parent, aunty, uncle or grandparent - please have the brave conversation with the young person in your life about this type of offending," she said.
"Let them know how it happens, that is frequently happening to children in Victoria - that it is not their fault, and it is absolutely nothing to feel about embarrassed about.
"The psychological anguish this type of offending can have on young people can be really significant.
"Please know that you are not alone; it is happening to other people and police can and will help you. Support is available for you."
For more information and access to tools, resources and advice, as well as reporting and support services, please visit: Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) online blackmail and sexual extortion response kit.
