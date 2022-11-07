The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Growing trend in sexual exploitation of intimate images - police chief says don't create them

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 7 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharp spike in extortion involving intimate images

South-west police are reporting a sharp spike in online sexual exploitation involving intimate images and young men.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.