Police find $10k of ice in seized Holden Commodore

A Holden Commodore seized after the driver evaded police was searched, locating nearly $10,000 worth of methamphetamine.
The driver, Leigh James, 32, was jailed for 285 days after pleading guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to charges, including drug trafficking and driving-related offences.
He was sentenced on October 27 and at the time had already served 124 days in custody on remand.
The court heard between late 2021 and April 24 this year, James was sighted by police driving a green Holden Commodore station wagon despite not having a licence.
On one occasion, the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
On another two occasions he slowed down in order to be intercepted by police but then drove away.
Then on June 22, James attended a Warrnambool property and demanded entry but the female occupant, who was known to him, refused.
He splashed petrol on the front bonnet of her vehicle and threatened to set it alight.
James then punched the woman's car in several places, breaking a rear tail light, and left the property.
He was arrested on June 25 and transported to the police station.
A female acquaintance attended the location and requested access to the car. She was uncooperative with police, appeared suspicious and became upset about being watched.
The woman didn't take anything and the car was subsequently seized.
A search two days later located 16.5 grams of the drug ice, with a street value of about $10,000, multiple sim cards, $11395 in cash, two sets of digital scales and three GPS trackers.
Cameron Marshall, representing the offender, said there was a "Mr James consuming methamphetamine and a Mr James when he's not consuming methamphetamine".
"They are in my submission two completely different individuals. They're night and day," he said.
Mr Marshall said his client started using drugs again following a family incident.
But he said when James wasn't on drugs he had an insight into his "problematic" drug use and had previously attended residential rehabilitation on his own accord.
When James is released in about March he'll commence a 15-month community correction order with conditions he do drug and mental health treatment.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
