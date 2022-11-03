The Standard
Warrnambool man pleads guilty to drug, driving offences

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:46pm, first published 8:30am
Police find $10k of ice in seized Holden Commodore

A Holden Commodore seized after the driver evaded police was searched, locating nearly $10,000 worth of methamphetamine.

