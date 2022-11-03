Lone pine trees were planted at a number of schools across the south-west this week celebrating the friendship between Turkey and Australia since WWI.
Friends of Gallipoli chairman Dr John Basarin said the lone pine was a symbol of peace between the two countries.
"It's also a remembrance for the fallen from both sides and it's important that we make that well known and passed on to the next generation," Dr Basarin said.
"This Lone Pine actually comes from Warrnambool, which was brought here by a solider from Gallipoli and was planted in four places.
"The children of those Lone Pines are being delivered to many schools round Victoria as part of a project to celebrate the centenary of the Turkish republic and also friendship between Turkey and Australia."
Warrnambool Vietnam veteran Doug Heazlewood spoke to students at King's College about the Gallipoli campaign which took place in 1915.
But by August that year there was a stalemate.
"To cover the landing of a further British force to try and break that stalemate, the Australians were ordered to make a heavy attack on the Turks on their front," Mr Heazlewood said
"One of the features they were asked to attack had one single large pine tree left out of a large plantation.
"All the rest had been blown away by the battle
"It was known by the soldiers as Lone Pine."
Thousands of soldiers were killed on both sides and Mr Heazlewood said it had become a talking point for the rest of the war.
"Even when the Australian forces went to France, soldiers would meet up with one another and when they were talking about battles they had undertaken since, the common question was: 'Was it as bad as Lone Pine? Was it worse than Lone Pine?'"
He said not long after the war, Australia and Turkey linked up diplomatically and now shared a special friendly relationship.
Sergeant Keith McDowell brought a pine cone back to Australia from where the Lone Pine once stood and four seedlings grew from it - one of them planted at Warrnambool's Botanic Gardens.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.