Lone Pine trees were planted at Warrnambool schools as a symbol of peace

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 4 2022 - 6:04pm, first published 10:30am
Symbolising the partnership between Australia and Turkey after WWI a Lone Pine tree was planted this week at St John's Primary School by principal Ben Van De Camp, Chloe Kermeen, 11, MP Roma Britnell and John Bassein. Picture: Chris Doheny

Lone pine trees were planted at a number of schools across the south-west this week celebrating the friendship between Turkey and Australia since WWI.

