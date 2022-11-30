Police officer to face trial on assault charge mid next year

UPDATED, Thursday, 10.37am:
A Warrnambool police officer will face an up to a seven-day trial in the Warrnambool County Court mid next year.
David Macphail, 64, has been charged with recklessly causing injury and common law assault following an investigation by the state's corruption watchdog into an alleged incident at Warrnambool in June 2020.
IBAC allege Mr Macphail struck a male victim to the head with handcuffs during a triple zero call-out at a Warrnambool property where a woman was seriously injured.
At the time of the alleged incident the leading senior constable was on duty.
Mr Macphail appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court earlier this month for a committal hearing where magistrate Michael McNamara determined there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.
On Thursday Mr Macphail appeared in a county court initial directions hearing at Melbourne via a video link.
The hearing was told that all witnesses appeared at the committal hearing but it was agreed between Mr Macphail's solicitor Chris Wareham and judicial registrar Alex Wilson there was no chance of the matter resolving before going to trial.
"It does look destined for trial," the registrar said.
A trial is expected to run for between five and seven days.
Mr Wareham said the committal hearing had run quicker than was expected and the issues had been further narrowed for trial.
Ms Wilson said the case would be listed for trial in the Warrnambool County Court circuit starting on July 3 next year.
She requested the prosecution opening be provided by March 15 and a defence response made available by March 29.
Ms Wilson also listed a further directions on April 13 and she extended Mr Macphail's bail on the same terms and conditions.
November 3: A Warrnambool police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged assault while on duty two years ago.
David Macphail, 64, was charged with recklessly causing injury and common law assault following an investigation by the state's corruption watchdog into an alleged incident in Warrnambool in June 2020.
IBAC allege Mr Macphail struck the male victim to the head with handcuffs during a triple-0 call-out at a Warrnambool property where a woman was seriously injured.
At the time of the alleged incident the leading senior constable was on duty.
Mr Macphail fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where magistrate Michael McNamara determined there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.
He pleaded not guilty to recklessly causing injury and was ordered to stand trial in the Melbourne County Court.
A summary charge of common law assault was uplifted to the same court.
Mr Macphail will appear in court again for a directions hearing in December.
Documents obtained by The Standard alleged Kurwin Clarke, then 25, requested an ambulance at his address on June 9, 2020 for a female who had self-harmed and was coming in and out of consciousness.
Police arrived and when Mr Macphail asked Mr Clarke to step outside the house, the complainant allegedly called him a coward.
Mr Macphail was asked by a more senior police officer if Mr Clarke was responsible for the woman's injuries and was advised to handcuff him.
Mr Clarke denied being responsible.
IBAC allege the complainant resisted and OC spray was deployed but didn't take immediate effect.
Mr Macphail then allegedly struck the victim to the head at least once with his right hand, which was holding one end of a pair of handcuffs.
Police body-worn camera footage taken at the time of the arrest was shown to the court.
It is alleged the strike was inconsistent with Victoria Police training and was not "reasonably necessary".
Mr Clarke was eventually brought to the ground, OC sprayed again and handcuffed.
He sustained two cuts to his forehead, which were closed with medical glue, and a graze to his nose.
IBAC allege Mr Macphail later prepared official documents in relation to the alleged victim's arrest, which did not include details about the alleged assault.
During Thursday's committal hearing, Victoria Police Senior Sergeant Matthew Hargreaves, who conducted a review of police training after the alleged incident, said he wasn't aware Mr Clarke had a fascination with knives and he couldn't recall if two knives were found in close proximity to the injured woman.
He agreed the complainant was agitated and emotional, and that the woman's injuries could have been life threatening.
But the senior sergeant said he didn't accept the accused man complied with Victoria Police defence tactics.
