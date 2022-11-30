The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Warrnambool police officer pleads not guilty to alleged on-duty assault

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officer to face trial on assault charge mid next year

UPDATED, Thursday, 10.37am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.