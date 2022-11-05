The Standard

Tackle Shack: Exciting products hit shop

By Corey McLaren
November 5 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Lane with a solid chinook salmon. Picture supplied

I feel like a broken record each week saying that the weather has hampered fishing attempts and this week has been no different. The rivers have swelted again which has made it impossible to fish the upper reaches. Offshore has been very quiet also due to high seas and strong winds so with all this I thought I would run through some exciting new products to hit the Tackle Shack this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.