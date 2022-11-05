Tackle Shack: Exciting products hit shop

I feel like a broken record each week saying that the weather has hampered fishing attempts and this week has been no different. The rivers have swelted again which has made it impossible to fish the upper reaches. Offshore has been very quiet also due to high seas and strong winds so with all this I thought I would run through some exciting new products to hit the Tackle Shack this summer.
The technology in rods these days has completely changed the way we all fish. Technology that was only available in high end rods are now available in some low to mid ranges making it more affordable for everyone to get into good quality gear.
One of our newest additions has been the NS Saltwater range of stick bait rods which are available in two models. The 7ft4 is an ideal rod for both stick baiting school tuna and king fish over the summer months but will also be well suited hanging a bait on the bottom for a gummy and snapper.
The bigger brother of this model the 7ft8 is an absolute topwater delight for king fish and tuna. Being a longer rod this will allow you to cast longer distances and will also allow you to lunge with the fish if it goes under the boat. Both these models are matched with Fuji components and feature a four-axis wrap on the blank which is designed to help with torsion and twisting.
If you're looking for a super light weight rod that is able to be cast all day then this is the range for you. Other additions to our rod range include Daiwa's new Infeet Bait cast models that are best suited to ep's, bass and yellow belly but have also been a hit for those casting Cranka crabs into walls.
Paired with a light weight bait caster reel such as their new Tatula 70 range they are sure to be a hit this summer for topwater anglers. Daiwa continued to impress this year with the release of the Presso range of rods which are designed for the stream trout angler that needs a super light rod that isn't overly long.
These rods come in two lengths, a 5ft6 for that super skinny water and a 6ft which opens up a few more options. Both come sporting a super slick looking carbon butt and Daiwa's air sensor reel seat. The ever evolving Atomic Arrowz range of rods has introduced some more models this year with a range of surf rods, heavier bottom fishing rods which are also available in both spin and overhead configurations.
These rods and definitely up there for the best bang for buck rods on the market especially considering they have a crisp blank, Fuji components and all for under $200. The surf rods are a little bit more at $229 but are still a very well-priced rod for the quality of gear you get.
Penn have brought the big guns out this year with the launch of the Authority range which is a serious piece of equipment. Not only is this reel super tough due to its metal body and side plates but it is also housing stainless main shaft and pinion gear which means you as an angler can go harder for longer.
But this isn't just where the features end and it's probably this next part that will excite most people. This reel is rated IPX8 water proof rating which basically means that this reel can be left submerged for half an hour without any water getting inside the reel which is a real win for those who surf fish or aren't the nicest on their reels.
This range also comes in a neat case that helps keep it all together and is very handy when traveling. Daiwa's biggest reveal for this year is the Maverick range of saltwater spinning reels. These things are smooth as silk and are packed full of features that you typically see on $1000 reels.
These sweet looking reels feature a Magsealed body, magsealed line roller and the now famous MQ body which is a single piece body which eliminates screws and the potential of water intruding. If you're right into your king fish and tuna then these reels are what you're after. Daiwa have also just released their new range of Baitrunners called free swimmers.
As far as bait runners go these are as smooth as you're likely to find and are a must for Mulloway anglers or snapper in the bay. The most exciting new release of ours is the Daiwa Tanacom 1200 electric deep drop reel which is a new model of the already popular Tanacom range.
The main features of this new model is that the body shape itself has changed and that is to accommodate the direct drive gearing that Daiwa have placed in this reel. I have spooled up a few of these recently since their release and I can tell you they are very nice to use.
No more stalling out when the power is up and the motor itself stays very cool compared to previous models. The noise reduction has also been a welcome change to the previous models. All in all it's a super impressive reel that is sure to be on boats for years to come.
Even though there has been some crappy weather about the place there has still been some keen anglers hitting the water in anticipation of getting tight with something. Jess Lane and Lewis Holland have been making the most of the small windows of opportunity with a quick trip to the Rocklands yielding some solid Yellow Belly.
The Rocklands is fast becoming a brilliant waterway with so much potential after millions of fish being stocked over the years. A big congratulations must go to the Victorian Fisheries Authority for their hard work in bringing this up to where it is now.
Another waterway that the Fisheries have had a huge hand in making it what it is today is Lake Bullen Merri which Jess and Lewie have also been hitting up recently. Jess was on fire this particular day landing a nice brown trout and a cracker brown trout in consecutive casts. Not bad for two casts!
Luke McGuinness has been fishing off the Warrnambool Breakwater with his daughter and they have been catching some solid snapper and the odd gummy shark. Luke also reports that there was loads of rock cod about too which can be annoying for those chasing table fish.
The weather is coming good this weekend with a couple of fishable days coming up. Offshore should get a work out for snapper, shark and even tuna with a big school of barrels which I spotted off the golf course on Sunday at Port Fairy. If you're heading out this weekend tight lines and best of luck.
