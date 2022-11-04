The Standard

Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club's grass court season delayed until the end of November

The Warrnambool grass tennis courts are extremely wet at the moment. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club's grass court season will be delayed until at least November 26, with significant work needed to ensure the grounds are safe moving forward after significant rain throughout October.

