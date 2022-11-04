Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Club's grass court season will be delayed until at least November 26, with significant work needed to ensure the grounds are safe moving forward after significant rain throughout October.
Club president Kim Tobin said it was a disappointing but necessary decision to make with a range of factors considered.
She added the grounds essentially resembled a lake at the moment therefore rendering it unusable.
"It's not a difficult decision to make in a sense, the water levels at the moment in the Merri are high and there is nowhere for the ground water to get away so obviously our courts are really full of water," she said.
"What we appreciate is the curator needs time for the courts to dry first before there is work done so when people do get on them and there is foot traffic there is no damage.
"It's the only decision we could have made but it's so disappointing - we'll lose revenue because of it. We're a short-season club anyway, we probably get five months a year where we can use them so we've lost a month of that already.
"It will impact on the bottom line this year. That's the frustrating aspect. We can't put people on them when they're not ready. It's all about safety and maintenance on the court."
Tobin said the Standing Tall Charity Challenge, which was slated for Saturday November 19, would still go ahead this season but will be pushed back to a later date.
"We'll reschedule that - we're meeting with Standing Tall next week to find a convienent date, but it will likely be after Christmas," she said.
She added things could change quickly depending on weather conditions and the club would do everything it could to get games back on the court as soon as possible.
