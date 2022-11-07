A "growing appetite" for independent candidates could create a tight South West Coast election, a leading Victorian pollster and election analyst says.
Former Labor campaign strategist Kos Samaras said it was "really hard reading the strength of new independent candidates", but the voter mindset was clearly shifting.
Mr Samaras, who now runs the political consultancy RedBridge Group, said last week neighbouring Polwarth would soon fall to Labor as young left-leaning voters overtook conservative older voters in the electorate.
He said he hoped to do a close analysis of South West Coast soon, but a trend toward independents was clear.
"One thing we can say is based on where regional Victoria is going, there's a growing appetite to vote for independent candidates.
"You can see that in Mildura, Shepparton, Wannon, Indi, even in Benambra, which is going really well for the independent up there."
He said Alex Dyson's strong showing against incumbent Liberal Dan Tehan in Wannon was a good sign for independent candidates.
"There is a clear pattern emerging across the electorate that people are considering voting independent and the Wannon result supports that theory."
Mr Samaras said the independent was likely to take votes from both major party candidates.
"So in a conservative-held seat they do take some votes off the incumbent conservative, but apart from that they harvest votes from labour and greens candidates."
He said successful independents always had a pre-existing public profile in the area, but also relied on disaffected major party voters who didn't want to flip to supporting the opposition party.
"Where the independents have a real strength is with people who don't want to vote conservative and see the independent as a good option, because they know Labor and Greens can't win in that electorate," he said.
"We saw that all across the teal seats in the federal election."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
