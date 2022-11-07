The Standard
Home/News/Local News

A 'growing appetite' for independent candidates in regional Victoria, election analyst says

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 7 2022 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A former Labor campaign strategist says there is a clear appetite for independent candidates in regional Victoria.

A "growing appetite" for independent candidates could create a tight South West Coast election, a leading Victorian pollster and election analyst says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.