Warrnambool will receive advanced diagnostic imaging technology if the Labor Government is re-elected this month.
Patients at South West Healthcare would benefit from a new Positron Emission Tomography scanner, Premier Daniel Andrews announced. The $44 million pledge for eight regional hospitals came on the second day of the state's election campaign.
PET scans are imaging tests capable of finding and monitoring the spread of cancers, diagnosing heart disease, brain disorders and other conditions.
They can also detect changes in organs and tissues earlier than traditional CT or MRI scans by pinpointing cellular changes.
Mr Andrews said it was part of a larger push to improve health services.
"Having access to a PET scanner close to home makes a massive difference to patients and their families - it means answers, and critically, earlier access to life-saving care," he said.
"Only Labor is doing what matters and delivering more diagnostic equipment for sick Victorians and recruiting and training more than 24,000 health workers."
Labor candidate for South West Coast Kylie Gaston said it was a "thrilling" development for the south-west community.
"It's just fantastic for the community that we can have scans done locally, rather than having to be transported in difficult circumstances elsewhere," she said.
"It'll make such a difference to many peoples' lives. The growth and emphasis being placed on South West Healthcare is a credit to their leadership and staff."
