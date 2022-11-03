Terang Tornadoes men's coach Josh Brebner says defensive pressure will hold the key to success for his side in this weekend's double-headers on the road against Colac Kookas on Saturday and Horsham Hornets on Sunday.
The Tornadoes hold a two win, one loss record in the Country Basketball League's south-west division and are desperate to build on the gains of a promising start to the 2022-23 season.
The Tornadoes mentor said there was several key factors he was focusing on this weekend and put the onus on his players to be prepared.
"Our defensive pressure, I base it all off," he said.
"We got a few sort of lads that really pride themselves on that. Nine times out of ten, blokes playing that level can take care of their own offensive game.
"Defensive pressure is where I believe will win or lose you a game - that is basically what we're working on, our own game instead of focusing on who we're playing.
"It's not about what they bring to the table but about what we do."
He said the group had taken plenty of lessons out of the past round's loss to a well-drilled, skilful Mt Gambier Lakers team 115-95.
"They definitely had a lot of players who had played together a long time, they were very fluent and their shots just didn't miss," he said.
"I don't know the exact statistics, but they just didn't miss.
"I was fairly happy with our performance considering they hardly missed an opportunity and we stuck it out to the end."
