WESTERN District Playing Area's pennant committee has circularised clubs urging them to advise bowlers to familiarise themselves with the Pennant Conditions of Play (COP).
This circular focuses on the fact that practice for weekend pennant must finish at 12.30pm on game day.
Also a team manager for a club cannot also carry out the role of umpire on any pennant day.
WDPA club presidents and delegates are reminded of the division meeting is at Koroit Bowls Club on the Monday, November 7 at 7pm.
A key agenda item is the procedures and timelines for any changes to competitions.
The first rounds of the state pairs were at City Memorial Bowls Club last weekend due to the spate of recent bad weather, necessitating changes to the original venue schedules.
The semi-finals of both categories will be played on Sunday, also at City Memorial.
In the men's section, it's Jimmy Barling and Mark Savage (both Dennington) versus Chris Burrell (Dunkeld) and Damian Clifford (Koroit) and Jamie Heffernan (Terang) and Kevin McMahon (City) versus Barry Bowen and Stephen Wines (both Timboon).
Women's pairs semi-finalists are Maureen Drennan and Dorothy Gleeson (both City) against Lyn Moloney and Rachael Savery (both Warrnambool) while Sue Creed and Polly Rabl (both Dennington) play Barbara Bibby and Jenny Moloney (bothCity).
Bowls Victoria has announced the newly-elected state president is Pat Schram from Echuca Bowls Club, with the outgoing president in Peter Inglis from Simpson Bowls Club having served two years in the role.
Bowls Australia has announced that its new CEO is Matthew Kennedy, an experienced sports administrator.
The outgoing Bowls Australia CEO Neil Dalrymple is now taking on the role of CEO of World Bowls.
With all Port Fairy Bowls Club divisions having played at home last weekend, the club took the opportunity to host a meal and successful social evening due to the great efforts of the catering team and bar staff.
Sunday will see the first day of its club singles.
Its Bowls Big Bash starts on Friday, November 18 focusing on tradespeople and their families.
At City Memorial, the B grade men's singles grand final was a close contest last Friday evening between Alan 'Matey' Jones and Mick Veljovic with the former being the eventual champion with a 25 to 19 shot result.
The club's A grade men's singles semi-finals were on Wednesday evening with the grand final to be played out at 6pm Friday, November 11 along with the A grade women's singles grand final being on the same evening.
The first day of City Memorial's women's triples summer league was played on Wednesday with 24 teams from across the Western District Bowls Area competing. The winners were Dorothy Gleeson's team with Susie Malcolm's team runners-up.
Last Saturday's pennant was challenged by wet conditions at times but most matches were completed, with only division two and three games at Koroit and a division four match at Mortlake washed out.
City Red has emerged as the early division one flag favourite after defeating Warrnambool Gold 70-53 to be the only undefeated team.
A 16- shot win by Vince Moloney's rink proved to be decisive.
This week's matches could start to sort out the genuine contenders for finals.
In division two, only last year's premiers Warrnambool Red and last year's wooden-spooners Mortlake White remain unbeaten.
Mortlake White's rink of Max Heard (s), Alan Puzey, Peter Palmer and Paul Delaney had the biggest rink win of the weekend with a 31-shot victory.
In division three, Lawn Green, Warrnambool White and City Yellow are all undefeated with the latter two meeting this week at Warrnambool.
Four of the top five sides do battle in division four with City Orange (fifth) against Dennington Titans (first( and Warrnambool Yellow (fifth) taking on Dunkeld White (second).
Weather also affected midweek pennant with a division one, a division three and two division four games washed out.
Last year's division two premiers Lawn Tennis Green added last year's division one premiers to its list of early-season scalps and consolidated its position in the top four.
The division one ladder still sees Port Fairy Gold ahead despite sharing points in a washed out game, but every other division has City teams at the top of the ladders.
In division two, City Rubies are undefeated, as are Emeralds and Zircons in division three.
City Topaz tops a very close division four table. The biggest winning rink of the midweek round was in division two, Dennington Dolphin rink (Polly Rabl, John Carey, John Monigatti and Neville Swanson) which recorded a 22-shot victory.
