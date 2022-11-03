The Standard

Bias on bowls: Western District Playing Area circulates Pennant Conditions of Play

By Gerald Madden & George Draffen
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 1:10pm
City lawn bowler Lynell Ness was all smiles during midweek pennant on Tuesday. Picture by Chris Doheny

WESTERN District Playing Area's pennant committee has circularised clubs urging them to advise bowlers to familiarise themselves with the Pennant Conditions of Play (COP).

