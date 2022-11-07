A NEW music festival will be held in summer to honour the late south-west musician Guy Heath.
Organiser Dan Unwin said Guy's friends had the idea after the 27-year-old tragically passed away in a car crash near Stonyford in October 2019.
Sunflower Fest - a Day for Guy will be run at city bar the Dart and Marlin on February 4.
"We wanted to make this day in the way he would have done it by getting our friends together to create a festival," Unwin said.
"Pretty much everyone on board is a real close friend of Guy so it's a really nice opportunity to get them and his family together to send him off properly."
The line-up includes Sophia Whitney, Billy Barker, Libby Steel, Lemonbait, Slowcoaching, Leslie D. King and The Trembling Shakes, Red Eagle, Blackwood Jack, Jacuzzi and Sunnyside.
A portion of the ticket sales will go to Support Act - a music charity Guy supported.
Unwin said he met Guy through their mutual friends and love for music.
"From there we became good friends and he started my music project, Leslie D. King, with me so he was good to have around musically," he said. "Guy was a fantastic photographer and just a great friend to us all.
"He was active in the community musically and creatively."
Unwin said the festival was open for anyone to attend.
He said the festival's name and logo - a sunflower wearing aviator sunglasses - summed Guy up perfectly.
"The sunflower was his favourite flower and with the logo - he had the moustache-aviators combo," Unwin said.
Guy's father Rob said his son would be rapt a festival was being held in his honour.
"His friends and music were the highest priorities in his life really," he said.
"Guy was really into boutique music and it was about the friendships, enjoyment and environment.
"He was also a really passionate motorcyclist."
Rob said Guy's passion for music came from a young age when his parents bought him a drum kit, later going on to play bass guitar.
Tickets went on sale at 6pm today. You can find them here.
