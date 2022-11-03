A Warrnambool COVID-19 denier jailed for attacking two police officers during lockdown had threatened to shoot a retail manager over mask mandates just months earlier.
Steven Cleary, 54, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday via video-link from custody.
The man was jailed for three years and two months in June after pleading guilty in Warrnambool County Court to assaulting emergency workers on duty and other associated offences.
Those charges related to an incident on October 19 last year when Cleary viciously assaulted police officers who asked a teenager to wear a mask during one of Victoria's pandemic lockdowns.
The attack at McGennan Road was captured on police body-camera footage, which shows Cleary assaulting a senior constable and constable with a metal bat, as well as one of their tasers.
Cleary was ordered to serve a non-parole period of one year and 10 months.
It was a sentence that caused public outcry, widespread media coverage and calls for an appeal from the Police Association and Victoria Police's Chief Commissioner Shane Patton who labelled the sentence "disappointing".
Then on Thursday, Cleary pleaded guilty to using threatening words in public place and refusing to comply with the chief health officer's directions during the pandemic.
The charges pre-dated the assault in October last year.
The court heard the man, who suffers a delusion disorder and thinks he is the king of Australia, attended the Reject Shop in Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza on August 11 at 5.10pm.
He entered the shop without a mask or checking in using a QR code.
A store manager stopped him and asked him to comply with the COVID-19 mandates.
Clearly said he was "King Steven" and the victim could be arrested for asking him that.
When the manager went to call security, Cleary said he would take their guns and "shoot you and then shoot them dead".
The court heard the victim was fearful for his employees.
Elli Dawe, representing Cleary, said at the time of the offending the man had no criminal history and was suffering from a "very relevant delusion disorder".
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said that disorder lowered Cleary's culpability.
Cleary was convicted and fined $900.
In August the Office of Public Prosecutions announced it would not argue the jail sentence imposed in the county court was manifestly inadequate and an appeal would not be lodged.
If granted parole and with time already served, Cleary could be released from custody next year.
