Warrnambool City Croquet Club push to revitalise sport with modified rules

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 9:15am
Warrnambool City Croquet Club's Fey Armstrong, John Pattison and Judy Stewart demonstrate 'Fast Five', a modified version of the sport.

Few youngsters play the centuries-old game, but enter Fast Five - a sped-up, free-for-all version of croquet available "nowhere else in the world".

Local News

