Few youngsters play the centuries-old game, but enter Fast Five - a sped-up, free-for-all version of croquet available "nowhere else in the world".
Warrnambool City Croquet Club's John Pattison said he'd found the answer to boosting player numbers.
"It's really great, it's just a fun version of croquet and those who like it might come to the club and play it on a more permanent basis," he said.
"It's called Fast Five. You don't play from the corner to play the shot, you play halfway. There are a few rules which speed it up and after 15 minutes you swap partners.
"There are five hoops and you can hit the ball through them from any direction. So essentially it's a faster version of croquet with modified rules.
"It's played nowhere else in the world except Warrnambool."
He said it all started when the 61-year-old club received a $5000 grant from the council to develop a new and accessible community sport.
"It's a social game, so you swap partners and keep swapping over a series of games," Mr Pattison said.
"It's all about the social interaction and we recently just obtained a BYO licence for most of the day, which is great.
"If you come for a couple of hours you can bring your own drinks, cheese and biccies and have a barbecue if you want to.
"We want to revitalise the game and get people from the community to come and just play when they want to rather than have it be a weekly commitment. It's just a fun version, like mini golf or tenpin bowling.
"We're hoping to give holidaymakers another venue to come along to during the holiday period. It'll be another thing for Warrnambool to show off as another activity to do and bring the family along to."
Contact John Pattison on 0487623183 or visit the club at 60 Cramer Street.
