The Standard
Photos

Pictures: Geelong's south-west based female players hit the training track ahead of weekend cricket action

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 3 2022 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A strong contingent of Warrnambool, Hamilton and south-west based Geelong players were hard at work at Monivae College's cricket hub on Tuesday night ahead of this weekend's Premier Cricket women's action. The Standard's Chris Doheny captured the action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.