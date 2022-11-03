A strong contingent of Warrnambool, Hamilton and south-west based Geelong players were hard at work at Monivae College's cricket hub on Tuesday night ahead of this weekend's Premier Cricket women's action. The Standard's Chris Doheny captured the action.
The Cats are fixtured to take on Greenvale Kangaroos this Sunday, weather permitting with the action to begin at 11am.
See the pictures:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.