Warrnambool College students have had their eyes opened to the various careers that exist in the sporting industry.
The year seven students tried out a ninja gym course at HIIT Nation and visited Aquazone and the Warrnambool Basketball Stadium where the operators gave them behind-the-scenes tours and shared their own career experiences.
The students also learned about nutrition and healthy eating at South West TAFE on Wednesday.
The day was part of the college's Sporting Pathway Program and it was hosted by the Neil Porter Legacy Foundation which provides student career education.
Foundation representative Matt Porter said it focused on the different roles. "It was showing them they might want to be professional athletes but if that didn't work out there's other jobs where you can be involved in sport," Mr Porter said.
SPP year 7 mentor and teacher Jackson Greene said it helped the students to consider possible career paths and employment options earlier.
He said the professionals' insights and stories resonated with the students and showed what's possible locally.
"For those students who dream about being involved in sport their whole life it's nice for them to see you don't have to be an AFL player," Mr Greene said. You might go into player management.
"Or you don't have to be a LeBron James (NBA) star, you might work for Warrnambool Basketball and get the chance to be involved in sport and do what you love and have an impact."
