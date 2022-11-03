The Standard
Warrnambool Rotary Club to host open garden expo

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:20pm, first published 6:00pm
Warrnambool Rotary Club president Anne Adams, garden owner Margie Rose-Byron and Rotary member Judy Ross are looking forward to Sunday's open garden expo. Picture by Chris Doheny

There is much more than meets the eye at this weekend's inaugural open garden expo which features five gardens, as well as plant stalls and Devonshire teas.

