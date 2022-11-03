There is much more than meets the eye at this weekend's inaugural open garden expo, which features five gardens, as well as plant stalls and Devonshire teas.
The Warrnambool Rotary Club fundraiser on Sunday features a variety of established gardens from across the city which will be open for the public to enjoy.
They include a formal garden at 82 Wollaston Road, a formal garden with casual planting at 10 Membery Way, a cottage garden at 224 Liebig Street and a native garden at 26 McConnell Street.
The day culminates with a Devonshire tea for attendees to enjoy in the stunning gardens at 4 Princess Street.
Club president Anne Adams said there was also plant and produce stalls, decorative garden items and mosaics for sale and a raffle.
"The gardens are all different styles," Mrs Adams said. "It's a chance for people to get ideas and also just enjoy other people's creativity and productivity. There's veggie gardens and that's really important these days too.
"We'll have quite interesting stalls for people to buy plants. At the Wollaston Road garden you can buy plants that have been struck from the plantings in the garden so if you see something you like you can buy a plant on your way out."
She said the open garden was a new venture for the group.
"We thought it was worth trying," she said. "Warrnambool is such a gardeners town. Everyone's got a little bit of garden and most people have beautiful gardens."
Proceeds will go to the club's regular south-west youth programs including helping fund local students' participation in the Science and Engineering Challenge, Defying the Drift for students considering pursuing an agriculture career and the National Youth Science Forum.
The club also supports the Warrnambool and Moyne Youth Achiever Awards, as well as a long-running Rotary water project in Papua New Guinea.
The open garden expo is on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Entry is $30 including afternoon tea. Tickets via Trybooking.com, EFTPOS at 82 Wollaston Road or cash at all gardens.
