The race for the seat of South West Coast has tightened in the betting markets, with independent candidate Carol Altmann emerging as a serious challenger to incumbent Roma Britnell.
The latest odds put Ms Britnell in poll position at $1.25, but Ms Altmann was far from a rank outsider at $3.50.
TAB odds expert Gerard Daffy said Ms Altmann's odds had opened at $5 a month ago and had tightened to $2.75 in late October before easing in the past week or so.
By contrast, Ms Britnell had started out a prohibitive favourite at $1.10 before blowing out to $1.30, then tightening slightly in recent days.
Mr Daffy said betting over the past month suggested Ms Altmann was a dangerous challenger and vindicated South West Coast's "marginal seat" status.
"She's got a huge following, clearly, and she's in with a realistic hope. People think she's worth backing," Mr Daffy said.
"The flip side of that is while she's well known in Warrnambool, does she have enough of a profile in places like Portland?"
Mr Daffy said TAB didn't divulge the amount of money going into specific betting markets, but South West Coast was one of the most popular electoral races. "There's a lot of money going in, probably due to the profile of the independent," he said
"This seat is definitely categorised as marginal, so that drives a lot of activity."
Mr Daffy said some of the early money for Ms Altmann would have come from the generous opening odds.
"With a lot of these seats with incumbent at a really short price, that rules most people out of backing the favourite.
"You're getting good odds for the outsider, so it doesn't take much much for the liability to get up."
But he said it would be a mistake to see Ms Altmann's odds as inflated. "That money has come in because there's value there."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
