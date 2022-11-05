The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Vic Election

Betting odds for South West Coast race tighten

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
November 6 2022 - 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The betting markets are showing some support for independent candidate Carol Altmann.

The race for the seat of South West Coast has tightened in the betting markets, with independent candidate Carol Altmann emerging as a serious challenger to incumbent Roma Britnell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.