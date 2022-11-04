A creative decision to wrap her sibling in plastic and paper mache him has paid dividends for Warrnambool student Ava Wolff.
Ava, 15, wowed the Mercy Youth Awards judges, winning the national competition with her impression of climate change and caring for the environment.
The year 10 student's showpiece was a dark creature which depicted "a destructive force pushing against the natural environment in the form of Mother Nature".
The artwork featured a paper mache figure which her younger brother posed for to help her create it and she also used acrylic paint and texta on canvas.
"I actually Glad Wrapped my brother and then masking taped him and then cut it out for the figure," Ava said. "I didn't really know how else to do it."
Ava said she was overwhelmed to hear she'd won the competition with this year's topic caring for our earth.
The judges said it was a very impressive artwork "and the dedication to consideration and hours was apparent".
Ava also had to supply a written paragraph to explain the work and the everyday actions she can take to help address climate change.
She said these included planting trees, looking after gardens and our native environment, creating green spaces and focusing on pollutants in the atmosphere.
"My greatest concern, and a strong focus of my painting, is pollution of the air, land and water," Ava said in her written submission.
"I've tried to capture the struggle of the creature trying to overtake nature which shows how pollution can directly contaminate the surface and leave its mark infecting our land. But Mother Nature is always fighting back, giving hope."
Emmanuel College art teacher Jacinta Skilbeck who saw Ava's ideas evolve from a sketch to the final artwork said it was fantastic to see her creativity recognised on a national level.
"Ava showed great insight with the expression of her ideas, and I think her artwork leaves the viewer with some hope for our environment," Mrs Skilbeck said.
Emmanuel College year 9 student Sierrah Chuck also received a highly commended prize for her work in the Mercy Youth Awards.
