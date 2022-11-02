The Standard

Merrivale lands gun WDFNL defender Eli Barker for season 2023

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 3 2022 - 4:02pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eli Barker gets a kick away for Old Collegians against Merrivale. Picture by Anthony Brady

Merrivale's strong off-season has continued with the Warrnambool and District league club confirming the signing of experienced defender Eli Barker.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.