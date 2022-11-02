Merrivale's strong off-season has continued with the Warrnambool and District league club confirming the signing of experienced defender Eli Barker.
The 33-year-old, who was named in the WDFNL's football team of the year in season 2022 after a stellar campaign from an individual perspective, crosses over from Old Collegians where he played more than 200 senior matches and multiple grand finals for the club for more than a decade.
Tigers coach Josh Sobey said they were delighted to welcome in the gun defender who was heavily connected with the club.
He's been in a winning culture and when you've got the opportunity to add people like that, you certainly make the most of it.- Josh Sobey
"He's been a really loyal player for the Old Collegians footy club, played over 200 games, it is hard to shift players like that," he said.
"But we understand what we need to do to improve and it's more within so it's about putting some guys in around the group that can fast track and help these core group of players go the next level.
"We feel like Eli's the perfect fit for us, especially within the defensive back six."
The Tigers mentor said the experience Barker would provide would be invaluable, especially his understanding of finals footy.
"He was a big part of Old Collegians through those four, five grand finals they were able to play in," he said.
"He's been in a winning culture and when you've got the opportunity to add people like that, you certainly make the most of it.
"Things are a little different these days I suppose - at Merrivale, we're a big family-driven club now and to bring his family over is really important as well."
He added the list was in a strong shape, something which appealed to the defender in making his choice to join the club.
"When you strip it back and have a look at where you need to improve, you can always fine-tune bits and pieces, but it was more so what we can do to fast track the improvement of the core group," he said.
"That's what really excites Eli a lot, not his performance as such but the impact he can have on others."
After the return of brothers Tate and Jalen Porter, as well as Jaxon Madden already this off-season after stints at North Warrnambool Eagles and Koroit respectively in the Hampden league, Sobey said the club was open-minded about recruitment.
"There's always something going on, we're trying to find little bits and pieces," he said.
"We're going to keep focusing on Merrivale people at the moment, young Braedyn Ross is coming back to the club as well, he's another young Merrivale person and that's the path we'll continue to head down."
