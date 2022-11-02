A Warrnambool NDIS support worker has been stabbed with a single blow through his right upper forearm and into his right thigh with a long-bladed boning knife.
The 34-year-old victim has what police detectives described as a "nasty" injury, he's in a stable condition, but expected to undergo surgery on Thursday.
The National Disability Insurance Scheme support worker attended a south Warrnambool home mid afternoon on Wednesday where an incident took place.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a report was made to police and the victim was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
Police attended at an address about 4.30pm and arrested a 49-year-old man, who is well known to officers.
The man was charged with more than a dozen offences and later appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody until December. Police are expected to strongly oppose bail due to the man posing a danger to the community and the risk of further offending.
He has a lengthy criminal history involving prior jail terms.
The man is currently on bail for minor criminal offences.
He has been charged with a range of offences, including intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, assault with a weapon and bail offences.
"We are yet to speak to the victim, but hope to do so as soon as possible," Detective Senior Constable Ryan said.
"He's a NDIS support worker and is expected to undergo surgery on Thursday. Fortunately his injuries are not described as being life-threatening.
"It's a very nasty injury which we believe is a single stab wound. What's being described as a boning knife has gone through the victim's upper right forearm and then into his right thigh."
Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Warrnambool CIU detectives on 5560 1156 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
