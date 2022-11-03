When Ecklin beat arch rivals Kolora for the flag in the 1990 premiership, it mysteriously went missing but more than 30 years later it will be returned.
The presentation will form part of a production to be held in Terang next Saturday reliving the history of Ecklin South in a show called A Store of Memories.
Just who has had possession of the flag for 32 years will forever be a secret, Marie Ewing said.
"Because it's the 1990 premiership where they famously beat Kolora, the big arch rivals, well the flag went missing. We think it was stolen by someone from Kolora," play actor Peter Ewing said. "But you've got to keep up the small town rivalry."
Peter said when people heard Marie was doing the play, the flag was returned.
"On the night we're going to have it returned to the old president," he said.
Peter said the president of the football club from 1990 was coming to do the same speech he did in 1990.
"On the evening we will have someone from Kolora, who is going to burst through the doors and deliver the flag back to the president," he said.
Marie said the football club was pivotal to the town, and her uncle Bill McKinnon was the secretary for 34 years.
"He was the secretary of most community groups and he kept all those groups going," she said.
The club folded a year or two after the flag was won.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
