The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Ecklin's missing 1990 footy premiership flag to finally return home

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter and Marie Ewing with the Ecklin premiership flag that has been returned after it went missing after the 1990 grand final. Picture by Chris Doheny

When Ecklin beat arch rivals Kolora for the flag in the 1990 premiership, it mysteriously went missing but more than 30 years later it will be returned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.