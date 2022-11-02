Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name of a deceased person.
More than 100 residents have braved the rain to gather at the city's Civic Green in honour of Cassius Turvey who was allegedly murdered in Perth last month.
The event was organised collaboratively by the Gunditjmara Aboriginal Co-operative, South West Healthcare Aboriginal program, Warrnambool City Council and the Worn Gundidj Aboriginal Co-operative.
Part-organiser Katina Walsh told The Standard it was an opportunity to come together.
"He's a young Aboriginal boy who has passed away due to an alleged act of violence that didn't need to happen and I think that happens all too often with Aboriginal people," she said.
"The trauma rings out across the nation when we lose our people, especially when we lose one of our babies."
It comes as thousands of Australians gather at rallies across the country to pay respects to the Noongar Yamatji teen who was allegedly beaten while walking home from school.
Cassius' family made a national call-out to host vigils for justice and his mother has today led a march of thousands through Perth's CBD, calling for change.
