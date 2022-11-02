FLOOD watch warnings for the Glenelg River downstream of Casterton and the Wannon River have been released for Wednesday evening.
"River levels are elevated along the Glenelg River downstream of Casterton," an update on the VicEmergency app said.
"Further rises are occurring along the Glenelg River at Casterton and minor flooding may develop during Wednesday evening as floodwaters move downstream.
"River levels along the Glenelg River at Dergholm peaked around the minor flood level of 4 metres on Wednesday morning with renewed river rises possible as upstream flood waters arrive.
"The Glenelg River at Casterton is currently at 3.62 metres and rising, below the minor flood level."
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said it may reach the minor flood level of 3.8 metres on Wednesday evening.
"Further rises are possible as upstream flood waters arrive," it said.
The BOM said in the 24 hours leading to noon on Wednesday, rainfall totals in the Glenelg catchment were between 5-10 millimetres.
"Conditions have now eased and no further significant rainfall is forecast for the next few days," it said.
"The situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as necessary.
"Stay informed - monitor your local conditions and remain alert."
The BOM said river levels were also elevated along the Wannon River.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
