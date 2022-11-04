Warrnambool saleyards is a profitable business and an asset that brings many millions of dollars into the town - not just through the saleyards.
The saleyards does not use ratepayers' money, it runs at a profit every year.
Warrnambool is central to most parts of the Moyne Shire where Mortlake is not.
This will mean extra vehicle costs and Mortlake has higher yard fees.
It's a no-win situation, at all.
The town of Mortlake does not have the shops and services that Warrnambool has in abundance.
Again, this is a no-win situation.
Why does the Warrnambool City Council want the saleyards closed?
Why were they not trying to save the saleyards by using the yards' profits to do the upgrades over the years?
Warrnambool residents will be the only loser, whether you know it or not.
Imagine all the businesses that have built around the saleyards.
Do you want them to shut up shop and go to Mortlake?
Car and truck sales and maintenance services on Raglan Parade - do you want them to also shut up shop and go to Mortlake?
It could be your job that is lost.
That is what Mortlake wants and I don't blame them when the Warrnambool City Council looks like it is going to handover everything to Mortlake.
Be at the council meeting on Monday and stand up for your saleyards.
Sherin Almack, Warrnambool
With a majority of Warrnambool residents who responded to the saleyards survey wanting them closed, our elected councillors have a clearer position to consider.
Recent reports in The Standard highlight the claims by a small number of individual farmers of increased costs to them if the closure proceeds.
This apparently is in the fuel area, but given Mortlake is only 40 kilometres away, the extra costs would be small and be offset by the higher Mortlake sale prices.
However, the benefits to Warrnambool in repositioning itself as a modern coastal city would be very significant and this opportunity should be fully developed and acted upon.
Councillors elected by Warrnambool ratepayers are expected to represent our interests and on this important issue, that should apply.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
Ben Silvester wrote: "Both Labor and the Liberals have engaged in a health-funding arms race in recent months, but the hundreds of millions in pledged funding has gone almost entirely to metropolitan Melbourne and mainly into capital works projects" (October 24).
That's the problem - on health, roads, everything. What's the solution? Is it to elect someone back into opposition?
Is to elect someone into a government run by a party machine?
Or is it to choose change with a new, stronger voice, independent of the Melbourne-focused parties?
Carol Altmann has demonstrated drive, commitment, resilience and ideas beyond the usual.
Her proposal for specific rural ministries - for roads and health - would create dedicated budgets to be spent exclusively on rural issues and solutions, not metro or regional issues and projects - rural.
This sort of strategic thinking could change the game and gain us the resources and attention we need.
I don't see that sort of effort or creativity from any other candidate in this state election race.
Roy Reekie, Warrnambool
It sweeps me away to learn that the dredging waste from Lady Bay will be dumped in front of the Surf Club to prevent erosion.
The Surf Club is currently faced with the problem of no longer being on the edge of the beach as it once was.
East towards Point Richie the sands become increasingly coarser and redder.
Westward, the sands turn finer and greyer.
If it is not obvious where the silt will end up at the dump point then perhaps adding some harmless coloured food dye will save hundreds of thousands of dollars of wasted money on ignorance.
John Droste, Warrnambool
