Corangamite Shire Council delivered a $6.87 million surplus, secured $23.59 million in grants and invested $16.13 million in capital works in the 2021-2022 financial year, its annual report shows.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein praised the council's performance across a difficult 12 months.
"For a large part of the last year, council operated under continuing COVID conditions - our first case in Corangamite was reported in late December 2021 and we've certainly come a long way since then," she said.
"I'm proud that the organisation delivered 85 per cent of the Annual Action Plan initiatives which was a fantastic effort considering the conditions."
Rates have increased in the Corangamite Shire year-on-year since 2016.
The average rates notice has increased by 16 per cent from $1242 in 2017-2018 to $1469 in 2021-2022.
Ratepayers have also been paying more for waste, from $297 to $356 in five years.
Of the $55.7 million revenue recorded, $23.27 million came from rates and charges. The figure is the highest it's been since 2017.
Of its $48.84 million in spending, 36 per cent was spent on employees.
Staff numbers grew nearly five percent from 279 in June 2021 to 293 in June this year.
Councillor allowances cost ratepayers $220,246 across the past 12 months. Car mileage cost $20,070 and travel and accommodation racked up a $8,487 bill.
The highest allowance was paid to mayor Gstrein ($71,929) followed by $30,249 to deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady.
For every $100 in rates, the most ($53.99) was spent on roads and footpaths and the least ($0.92) on family and children's services.
In 2022 in Corangamite, 5252 tonnes of waste was collected from 9705 rateable properties, 156 new babies were born and 204 planning applications and 154 building permits were processed.
IN OTHER NEWS
The region is attracting high interest from developers seeking to construct new renewable energy projects which will continue to challenge the council.
While the shire supports renewable energy, it believes the high concentration of developments will result in adverse impacts for land use and agricultural production.
A shortage of housing will also continue to be top-of-mind.
Delivering market-ready land has been held back by a number of challenges which is limiting the supply of new housing.
Inflationary pressures also have the potential to impact service and project delivery, with increased costs meaning planned projects are now costing more than originally budgeted.
Worker, supplier and material shortages are slowing delivery across a range of projects and are discouraging tenderers from bidding for works. It's also making it difficult for the council to attract staff.
The council went through two tender processes for Package One works on the Port Campbell Town Centre Project after securing $5.6 million from the Federal Government in October 2021.
The project - expected to be the shire's largest infrastructure investment - failed to attract any suitable tenders, leading the council to explore other options to deliver works in 2022-2023.
Recent floods from October 12-14 have also kiboshed the council's Road Management Plan after councillors unanimously voted to suspend it at its monthly meeting.
Doing so allows staff to re-prioritse works and re-direct contractors where needed.
The council has also begun a month-long inspection of its entire road network while it counts the cost of damage dealt to pavement, shoulders, culverts, bridges and drains.
At least thirty-eight roads were flooded, including twelve which were closed.
Before the floods, about 52 kilometres of arterial roads across the shire were already deemed a safety risk.
Those challenges will be inherited by the mayor and deputy mayor who is elected this month.
