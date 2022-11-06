The south-west's GP shortage will only worsen as the population grows, according to Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur.
"Access to primary care is a cornerstone of our health system and the scarcity of rural GPs has a knock-on effect on rural hospitals and ambulance services, which people turn to in desperation when appointments are not available," she said.
Mrs McArthur said a delay in medical treatment could result in lives lost.
"We can all see the consequences of failure to invest in hospital infrastructure in overcrowded services and run-down buildings, but the ever decreasing availability of local doctors in rural areas is a slow-burning problem which is now threatening to erupt into a full-blown crisis," she said.
Mrs McArthur said a Coalition state government would inject millions into south-west hospitals, including $17 million for Western District Health Service's Base Hospital and $6.65m for Terang-Mortlake Health Service's Mortlake campus.
"I am also aware of the work Deakin Medical School are doing to train applicants from Western Victoria, and believe this model could potentially be expanded," Mrs McArthur said.
The rural training stream recognises that attracting student doctors from across the state, country and the world may well not result in the highest retention rates and that additional effort should be spent on encouraging and training residents from our own communities as medical professionals.
"I certainly support this, not just because it means those we train are more likely to stay, but because of the great opportunity it presents for local students to enter high-skilled, rewarding careers in medicine, and to serve their own communities in so doing," Mrs McArthur said.
Her comments come after dire predictions were made that regional towns without adequate medical services were much more likely to die.
Australia is experiencing a shortage of GPs in country areas, despite jobs on offer of $500,000 with a free house and car.
There may be a push to grow Australia's regional population to 11 million people by 2032, up from 9.5 million, but a lack of medical services in some areas will deter people from moving there, according to Associate Professor Michael Clements.
The rural chair of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said some towns had developed a reputation for their lack of healthcare.
"If they've got poor access to healthcare, or no GP at all, then new families aren't likely to move there. Young families who are thinking about starting a family, or having more children won't move there," he said.
The state government is investing billions of dollars in getting the health system back on track as quickly as possible, including the $384 million redevelopment of Warrnambool Base Hospital to ensure more families can access the best care possible, a state government spokesman said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
