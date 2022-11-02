MELBOURNE Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher will try to add another group one VRC Oaks to his bulging trophy cabinet at Flemington on Thursday.
Maher, who won Tuesday's $8 million Melbourne Cup with Gold Trip, is chasing his third VRC Oaks victory after wins with Set Square (2014) and Jameka (2015).
The Winslow export saddles up the second favourite Zennzella in the $1 million race over 2500 metres.
The lightly-raced three-year-old filly won Saturday's traditional Oaks lead-in race - the Wakeful Stakes - with James McDonald aboard and the champion jockey has the Oaks ride.
"I'm really happy how Zennzella has pulled up after her win in the Wakeful," Maher, who is celebrating his first Melbourne Cup win as a trainer, said.
"We've had a bit of luck in the VRC Oaks over the years and I'm hoping it continues on Thursday.
"Zennzella is a progressive type of filly. She hit the line strongly to take out the Wakeful and I'm confident she'll be hard to beat.
"It's a big advantage to have James riding the filly. He's a world-class jockey who has a good understanding of her."
Maher, who trains in partnership with Englishman David Eustace, said the classic would not be an easy race to win.
"There's a few good chances," he said.
"She's Extreme is the one to beat. She has very good form.
"Her last run at Randwick was very good. It looks like the 2500 metres will really suit her.
"I also think Queen Air has a strong chance.
"She made up a lot of ground over the concluding stages in the Wakeful."
Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is happy with Queen Air's progress since her unlucky run in the Wakeful Stakes.
"Queen Air appears to have come through her Wakeful run in good order," Smith said.
"I'm sure she will be suited by the 2500 metres after she's run on solidly in races over lesser ground."
Zennzella is a $6 chance to win the Oaks with bookmakers while She's Extreme is a $2.60 hope and Queen Air $6.50.
Smith is not the only Warrnambool trainer with runners at the big Oaks meeting.
Symon Wilde, who had a runner in Tralee Rose in the Melbourne Cup, will also be represented.
Matthew Williams, Shane Jackson, Ken Elford and Aaron Purcell also have starters on the nine-race program which forms part of the spring racing carnival.
