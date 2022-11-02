The Standard

VRC Oaks win on Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher's 2022 spring carnival agenda

By Tim Auld
November 2 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace with Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip on Wednesday. Picture by Getty Images

MELBOURNE Cup-winning trainer Ciaron Maher will try to add another group one VRC Oaks to his bulging trophy cabinet at Flemington on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.