The Standard
Home/News/Local News

South West Healthcare hopes to provide an extra 30 carparks near Warrnambool Base Hospital

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:11pm, first published November 3 2022 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Healthcare chief Craig Fraser, Glenys Phillpot and Vicki Jellie from Peter's Project and SWH's Jamie Brennan at the new site.

South West Healthcare hopes to provide more than 30 additional carparks near the Warrnambool Base Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.