They may be more than 10,000-kilometres apart but West Warrnambool recruit Daniel Zvidzai can see similarities between his hometown of Marondera in Zimbabwe and Warrnambool.
The 23-year-old - with five first-class games under his belt - arrived in town on Friday after a 20-hour flight and three-hour drive from Harare.
There was no time for jet-lag either as the wicket-keeper batsman was spotted in full Panthers gear at training on Friday night, endearing himself to his new teammates.
Unfortunately rain means Zvidzai's debut will have to wait until at least November 12 but in the meantime he is starting to feel comfortable in his surroundings and likened it to his home.
"It's a very beautiful place (Warrnambool), (with) good people," he said.
"Everyone's welcoming me pretty well.
"I'm from a city called Marondera, it's like an hour away from Harare which is the capital city.
"It's a small town, a lot of farming there.
"It's almost similar to here because it's a laid-back town, lots of farming."
The former Zimbabwe under-19 representative plays for the Southern Rocks in Zimbabwe's first-class competition - the Logan Cup.
He has played two games with the Rocks and previously played three Logan Cup matches with the Zimbabwe academy.
His last game for the Rocks was in February this year and he has been with them for a year now.
Zvidzai said the idea of playing cricket in Warrnambool came about via a suggestion from friend and Rocks teammate Innocent Kaia.
Kaia has played international cricket for Zimbabwe as recently as this year and spent the 2019-20 season in Australia playing for Albury, where he topped the league's run-scoring charts with 702 runs.
"I have a friend of mine (Kaia) who came down here, I think three-years back," Zvidzai said.
"They were just telling me about how great it is playing in Warrnambool so I wanted to have a go.
"I'm pretty happy that I got a chance.
"I think he (Kaia) came down here (Warrnambool) for a couple of days, he was telling me how good it is and how a nice place it is."
Zvidzai holds hope of one day making his debut for the Zimbabwean national team and knows he has to put in the work and score runs to get there.
With that in mind he is keeping his aims for the Warrnambool and District season "pretty simple".
"Just make sure that every time I will give 110 per cent," he said.
"Give the club everything that I've got and hopefully score some hundreds.
"Hopefully end up being on top of the runs, top-scorers."
He described his new side as a "bunch of great guys" and will keep busy off the field doing concreting work with a teammate.
West Warrnambool's next game is against Wesley Yambuk on November 12.
