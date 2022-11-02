Brauer College's Paige Kermeen says she enjoyed the chance to test her limits in a fitness testing session run through the Sports Industry Program (SIP).
Partnering with Deakin University Geelong, Year 7-9 students completed strength and condition testing at the Arc this week using the same equipment and tests as Geelong Football Club.
Kermeen, 14, said the testing was a chance to strive for personal best results.
"It's good to test your limits and see how good you are at something and to try and beat old scores," she said.
The Year 9 student said the 20-metre sprint was a favourite, with students also taking part in a beep test, vertical leap and agility test.
Kermeen has been involved in the program since Year 7.
"I really liked it and I've always been into sport," she said. "There is lots of nice people in there (SIP) who all have similar interests and we do lots of fun activities."
She said it had helped with her own sporting endeavours, which includes playing netball at Old Collegians, swimming with Jayson Lamb Splash Factory alongside basketball pursuits.
"SIP's a lot about fitness and keeping up your health, so it has helped me to stay fit and get better with my skills," she said.
Program facilitator Ian Jackson said SIP, which has run for five years, aimed to give students a look at sport at a higher level.
"Sometimes sport can be the reason kids come to school so it's another way to put that at the forefront," he said.
Sport and Fitness Coordinator Danielle Higgins said everyone was giving the testing a "red-hot crack", with the session the culmination of the year's conditioning.
"Some get a little nervous, but they are doing quite well," she said.
Beyond conditioning, Higgins said the program also exposed students to different pathways in the sports industry.
"They get to do their certificate three in VCE which has led to some students going on and working at the swim school," she said. "It's early access to jobs and being job-ready before they finish school."
Jackson said it can also lead to tertiary study such as sports and exercise science.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
