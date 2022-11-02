Police investigating the circumstances surrounding a burglary in Port Fairy on Friday, September 9, have released images of persons of interest.
Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said it was believed offenders attended the Bank Street business at 1.33am and stole various items of jewellery.
In the days after the break-in, The Standard reported that there had been a burglary at Leskes Jewellers.
Investigators have released an image of three men who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Detective Senior Constable Wastell said three attended in Port Fairy that night and walked past the business earlier in the evening.
"Two of the three returned," he said.
"Identification of the trio could be crucial in the investigation," he said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the CIU at the Warrnambool police station (5560 1156), Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com
