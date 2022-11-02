If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
MUSIC: Tex Perkins and Matt Walker with support by Gabby Steel, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-10pm. 15 Minutes of Fame, St Brigid's, Crossley, doors 6pm, meals 6.30pm, music 7.30pm.
MUSIC: Flynn Gurry EP launch, The Space Wellbeing, from 8pm. Witch 3 Music, Mortlake Bowls Club, from 7pm. Now Johnny, Duke's Commercial Hotel Koroit, from 8pm. Sam Grayson, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 8pm-11pm. Traditional Irish, The Seanchai Irish Pub, 4.30pm-7.30pm. Matt Sell, The Star of the West Hotel, Port Fairy, from 8pm.
CYCLING: Dirty Warrny gravel race, finishes at Lake Pertobe where there will be drinks, food and entertainment from 2pm-8pm.
FUNDRAISER: Byaduk and Community Spring Show for Hamilton Base Hospital, Byaduk Hall, from 11am.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers' Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
AGRICULTURE: Port Fairy Show, Port Fairy Showgrounds, 9am-5pm.
EVENT: Ladies or tradies night, prizes, quiz, girls or boys night out, Warrnambool RSL, from 5pm.
ART: Eric Tonkin, Uniting Church foyer Warrnambool, 10am-4pm and Sunday.
MUSIC: Nigel Wearne, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Mick Ferguson, Warrnambool Bowls Club, from 4pm. Gabby Steel, Warrnambool RSL, 5pm-7.30pm. Andy Alberts and the Walkabouts, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2pm-5pm.
FLOWERS: Rotary Club of Warrnambool five open gardens at various addresses, 11am-4pm.
MARKET: Warrnambool Fresh Market, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm. Koroit plant swap, Koroit Theatre, 10am-11am.
OPEN DAY: Koroit Theatre, 2pm-4pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
