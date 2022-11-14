The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Plans to create more commercial land in Warrnambool's east.

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 15 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More commercial land will be created in Warrnambool.

Plans for a new 20-lot commercial subdivision in the Caramut Road Business Park area in Warrnambool have been unveiled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.