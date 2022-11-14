Plans for a new 20-lot commercial subdivision in the Caramut Road Business Park area in Warrnambool have been unveiled.
The multi-lot subdivision will create lots which will vary in size between 1469 square metres and 3804 square metres.
The site - off Coghlans Road - is zoned commercial 2 and could be used for offices, manufacturing and bulky goods.
A planning application has been made to the city council seeking a boundary realignment to excise the portion of the commercial-zoned land from the residential component.
The proposal is a continuation of the Hollingsworth Road Estate.
The planned changes will allow commercial development in an already developed commercial precinct, the applications says.
The applications close November 18.
The plans come after real estate agents called for more sites to be made available as demand spiked for industrial land in Warrnambool and the south-west.
In February, Homeseeka agent Peter Herbert said industrial land in Warrnambool is being snapped up at an unprecedented rate.
Mr Herbert said there has been a flurry of interest in sites at Hollingsworth Park on Caramut Road.
"There's high demand and a very limited number of sites available," he said.
Real estate agent David Falk said earlier this year that more industrial land is needed in Warrnambool to accommodate the city's growing needs.
The Falk and Co director said industrial land was tightly held and there were a lack of options for businesses.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
