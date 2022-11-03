The Warrnambool Show has recorded its best gate revenue in a decade but it's bittersweet for committee members who were left exhausted due to a lack of volunteers.
The Warrnambool Show returned to the city's showgrounds last weekend after six years of disruptions, of which two were pandemic-related cancellations and four washed out due to inclement weather.
Despite the setbacks, thousands of people attended on October 29, resulting in the Warrnambool Agricultural Society recording its most fruitful gate revenue in 10 years.
But it's bittersweet for committee members, who have reported feeling burnt out after this year's show, citing a significant drop in volunteer numbers.
Warrnambool Agricultural Society president Jason Callaway said this year's event had the lowest volunteer numbers he'd seen in his 16 years on the committee.
"And talking to previous committee people and life members, it's likely the smallest number of feet on the ground in recent history," he said.
"It makes me extremely proud as a president that such a small group of dedicated people achieved what they did and put on a show of that quality, but come the end of the pack up, you could see the exhaustion both physically and mentally," Mr Callaway said.
"It's good for the show going forward that we're back on the right track but it's definitely bittersweet."
The society used to have up to 44 committee members.
Now it has about 12.
It's not the first time the society has called for volunteers, with Mr Callaway telling The Standard in April there was a chronic shortage.
He said after last weekend's show the committee hoped for two things - more community groups and organisations, as well as volunteers on the day of the show.
"They don't have to join the committee," Mr Callaway said.
"They don't have to devote themselves to the monthly meetings, just the weekend or week leading up to the show to set up, or on the day, or during pack up.
"If we can get the numbers on the ground, the small committee can handle the rest of the year quite easily."
And while this year's show seemed like an "almost impossible task", Mr Calllaway said their small group did an "amazing job".
"For me a highlight was seeing the amount of people who were really happy and enjoying themselves," he said.
"I had my agg society shirt on and had people coming up and shaking my hand, saying it was one of the best shows they'd been to and that makes it all worthwhile."
