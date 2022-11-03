The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool Show committee celebrated success but seeking more volunteers

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 4 2022 - 1:11pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Agricultural Society president Jason Callaway with son Kaiden, 7, ahead of the last weekend's Warrnambool Show. Picture by Chris Doheny

The Warrnambool Show has recorded its best gate revenue in a decade but it's bittersweet for committee members who were left exhausted due to a lack of volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.