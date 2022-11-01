Snow has fallen at the Grampians with reports of a few centimetres of the white stuff landing on the summit of Mount William overnight.
At 12.05am Wednesday the temperature at Mount William was -1.0 degrees and the overnight temperature hovered between -0.9 to -0.7 degrees until 5am.
The mountain's temperature at 8.30am was -0.1 degrees on Wednesday and it has had low temperatures over the past 24 hours, reaching a high of just two degrees at 11am Tuesday.
Mount William is the Grampians' tallest peak which rises to 1167 metres in height.
A social media post from Hall's Gap's Livefast Cafe gave details of the unusual weather event.
The cafe's post said after minimal snow over winter, it was "pretty wild" to see snow this late in the year.
"A few centimetres of snow has fallen overnight," the post said. "There's not much on the ground, and the catch is you need to hike to the summit to see it, but after minimal snow this winter it's pretty wild to see it this late in the year. Rug up, it's cold out here!"
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.