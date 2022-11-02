HAMILTON Gallery has acquired a painting not seen in public for the past 152 years.
Eugene von Guérard 1870 work Mount Arapiles towards the Grampians was purchased by Hamilton Gallery Trust to commemorate its 60th anniversary.
It was unveiled at the gallery on Friday.
Artistic director Joshua White said it was the first time the painting has been loaned or displayed.
"It's small but it's a very powerful jewel of a work really," he said.
Mr White said Von Guérard's sketchbooks outlined the details of the day it was painted.
"He talks about clamouring over the rocks, the exact location, weather and where he stayed," he said.
The gallery director said it was commissioned by the seventh Victorian premier, John Alexander MacPherson to depict the overlooking of his electorate area.
"As premier he was instrumental in appointing Von Guérard as the first director of the National Gallery of Victoria," he said.
Mr White said Von Guérard was one of a number of historical and contemporary Australian artists who draws in visitors to galleries.
"They're encapsulating a snapshot of our history and doing it very well," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
