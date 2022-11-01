The Standard
Home/News/Local News

'Pitiful penalties' a threat to nation's export market, says independent candidate Michael McCluskey

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 2 2022 - 1:17am, first published November 1 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael McCluskey wants harsher penalties imposed for animal cruelty.

Tougher penalties for animal abuse are needed to ensure Australia's reputation as a meat exporter is not tarnished, according to independent state election candidate Michael McCluskey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.