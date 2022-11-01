Tougher penalties for animal abuse are needed to ensure Australia's reputation as a meat exporter is not tarnished, according to independent state election candidate Michael McCluskey.
The farmer and veterinarian said he was shocked by some of the "pitiful penalties" handed out.
"The case last year of a farmer being fined only $1500 after a number of cattle were found with a range of disease including untreated advanced eye cancers, a ruptured eyeball and ingrown horns highlights the inadequacy of some penalties," Mr McCluskey said.
"To put it in perspective this penalty was less than the return received for selling a single 10 month old beef cattle calf at current prices."
Mr McCluskey said he feared buyers in other countries would choose to source their meat from elsewhere.
"As a primary producer I also have grave concerns for the industry due to the inadequate penalties," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.