Cavendish sisters Imogen and Lexi Thomas have taken out a converted sheep award at the first Warrnambool Agricultural Show in three years.
The show returned to the Warrnambool Showgrounds on October 29 after a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus.
While sheep section entries were impacted by recent inclement weather, there was a quality line up of sheep with entries covering eight breeds represented by 11 exhibitors.
Young stud masters sisters Imogen and Lexi Thomas took out the converted sheep of the show award with their Border Leicester Ram.
Sheep show winners:
BORDER LEICESTER
CORRIEDALE
ENGLISH LEICESTER
HAMPSHIRE DOWN
POLL DORSET
ROMNEY
SOUTHDOWN
SOUTH SUFFOLK
INTERBREED AWARDS
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
