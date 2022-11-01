Man charged with assaulting police back in custody after breaching curfew

A 29-year-old Warrnambool man on a raft of charges, including assaulting emergency workers on duty, has been arrested for breaching his overnight curfew.
The man was on strict bail conditions after recently being released from custody.
A range of alleged offending during March and April this year led to the man being arrested, interviewed, charged and being held in custody before a successful bail application.
Those charges include assaulting emergency workers on duty, assaulting police members, making threats, intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, using a firearm to resist arrest, resisting arrest and intentionally causing a bushfire.
He was recently released on bail, with strict conditions including an overnight curfew.
Police allege the man had failed to present at his front door during curfew hours.
He was arrested on Tuesday, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing.
The man has been a regular offender since his late teen years, regularly serving prison terms and police will strongly oppose bail due to the risk he poses to the community and the high likelihood of him continuing to offend.
