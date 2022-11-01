Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.
A VIGIL will be held in Warrnambool on Wednesday evening to honour Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey who died after allegedly being beaten.
The incident happened when the 15-year-old was walking home from school in Perth's north-eastern suburbs on October 13.
It comes after Cassius' family made a national call out to host vigils for justice.
It will be held at Warrnambool's Civic Green on November 2 from 6pm.
It is being run collaboratively by Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative, South West Healthcare Aboriginal programs, Warrnambool City Council and Worn Gundidj Aboriginal Co-operative.
One of the organisers, Katina Walsh, said after seeing that events would be held in Geelong and Portland they felt the need to support the Aboriginal community in Warrnambool.
"I think it's very much affected all Aboriginal families, not just nationally, but globally with vigils also being held in New Zealand and Los Angeles," she said.
"He's a young Aboriginal boy who has passed away due to an alleged act of violence that didn't need to happen and I think that happens all too often with Aboriginal people.
"The trauma rings out across the nation when we lose our people, especially when we lose one of our babies."
Ms Walsh said the vigil would entail a Welcome to Country, a smoking ceremony by Uncle Rob Lowe and Rob Lowe junior, a minute's silence, the reading of a statement by Cassius' family and time to reflect.
"Blue was Cassius' favourite colour so if people want to wear blue that would be lovely and if they want, bring a candle to light," Ms Walsh said.
"Absolutely everybody is welcome, it's about bringing everyone together.
"That's been a big message from his mum, Mechelle Turvey, that it's about community not colour."
A candlelight vigil will also be held in Portland Skate Park from 6pm on Wednesday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
