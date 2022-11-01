The Standard
What's on

A vigil for Cassius Turvey is being held at Warrnambool's Civic Green on November 2 from 6pm

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vigils are being held on Wednesday evening in Warrnambool and Portland for justice for 15-year-old Aboriginal boy Cassius Turvey who died after allegedly being beaten on his way home from school in Perth.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.